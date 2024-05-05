LSV Asset Management Sells 225,200 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,365,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 225,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $74,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 97,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

