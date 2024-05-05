LSV Asset Management Sells 48,927 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,198,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,927 shares during the quarter. AGCO accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.27% of AGCO worth $388,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in AGCO by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 106,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in AGCO by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 374,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,333,000 after acquiring an additional 130,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.83.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.81. 1,097,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,208. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $140.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

