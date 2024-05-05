LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,972,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,003,940 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $81,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 28.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in WestRock by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 4,688.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.16. 2,966,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

