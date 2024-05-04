Monness Crespi & Hardt Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Block stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,948,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,495. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Block by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Block by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Block by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 127,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after buying an additional 89,744 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Block by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

