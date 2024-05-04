Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

STGW has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Stagwell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Shares of STGW stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. 692,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,891. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.12 million. Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Stagwell’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,438.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wade Oosterman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $646,148.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 623,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

