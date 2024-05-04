trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Cut to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on trivago from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

trivago stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 72,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.75.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. trivago had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in trivago in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

