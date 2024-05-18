Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

WAB stock opened at $168.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.18.

In related news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Rogerio Mendonca sold 3,965 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $637,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 40,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $5,655,595.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,931.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,970 shares of company stock valued at $15,871,367 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

