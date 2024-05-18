Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lifezone Metals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LZM

Lifezone Metals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Shares of NYSE:LZM opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Lifezone Metals has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,021,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the fourth quarter worth $4,354,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals during the third quarter valued at $31,263,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.