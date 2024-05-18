HC Wainwright Raises REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $38.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.21) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGNX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of RGNX opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.87.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,876,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,756,000 after purchasing an additional 436,043 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,901,000 after acquiring an additional 790,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 562,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $6,146,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

