Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $181.00 at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.30.

TXRH stock traded up $5.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.61. 1,640,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $351,628.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,865.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

