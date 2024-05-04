Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,110.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total transaction of $6,847,394.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $6.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,012.95. 417,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,093.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,018.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

