TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Given Market Perform Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TFS Financial stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 420,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.65.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at $659,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 6,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $79,992.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,709 shares in the company, valued at $659,806.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,218 shares of company stock worth $259,383 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFSL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TFS Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 152,815 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 975,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,525,000 after buying an additional 41,045 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 84,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 33,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 32,496 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

