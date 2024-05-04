Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,124 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 489,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,511. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.75.

