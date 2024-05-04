1,576 Shares in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Purchased by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 419,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

INTF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,266. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

