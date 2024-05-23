Balboa Wealth Partners Invests $299,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 88,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $30.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $603.67. 888,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.99. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.73.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

