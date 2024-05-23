SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 312,099 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3,441.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,099 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 928,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333,659 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 370.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at $576,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSEP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 15,774 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

