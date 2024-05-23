AXS Investments LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,694 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 843.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 67,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.59.

Block Stock Down 1.1 %

SQ traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,671,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,762,512. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.76 and a 200-day moving average of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,432 shares of company stock valued at $26,390,936 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

