SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $13.07 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 407,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,067,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 16.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS UDEC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

