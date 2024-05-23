AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

AXS Investments LLC lessened its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.87.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.74. 1,378,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.01. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

