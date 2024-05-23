Commerce Bank Has $146.02 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 481,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $146,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after buying an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,769 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,958 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,097,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.59. The stock had a trading volume of 474,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,970. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $248.82 and a 12 month high of $348.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.25 and its 200 day moving average is $316.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

