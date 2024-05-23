Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys 391 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.99. 887,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

