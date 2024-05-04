SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded SPX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $90.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

SPXC traded up $8.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.94. 626,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,577. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.77. SPX Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $132.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.62.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.05 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 18.44%. SPX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene Joseph Lowe III sold 27,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.48, for a total value of $3,123,503.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,049,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 32,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $3,801,743.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,987.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,962,146. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPX Technologies by 58,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

