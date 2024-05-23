AXS Investments LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.14.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,685 shares of company stock worth $27,622,407 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $337.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.86. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

