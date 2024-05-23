AXS Investments LLC Has $1.49 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,116,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,551. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $203.62. The company has a market cap of $179.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

