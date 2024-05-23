The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,476,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $216,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

PG traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.01. 2,630,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,653,387. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. The firm has a market cap of $391.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,185 shares of company stock worth $29,705,503 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

