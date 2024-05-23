Commerce Bank Buys 30,082 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,082 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $99,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,938. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.13. The firm has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

