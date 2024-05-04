U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 104,327 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 211,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 242,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,459,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.00. 2,214,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,813,908. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

