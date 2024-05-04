U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after purchasing an additional 345,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after buying an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $731,041,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.14.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

The Cigna Group stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.50. 2,413,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.59. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

