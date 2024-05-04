iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,792,000 after buying an additional 774,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,937,000 after acquiring an additional 738,640 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,651,000 after acquiring an additional 663,605 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. 225,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,273. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $125.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

