Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JMM opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.84. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $6.12.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

