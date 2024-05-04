Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NQP opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,774 shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,100.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,800,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,689,854.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 183,836 shares of company stock worth $2,154,411. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

