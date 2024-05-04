Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NQP opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.89.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
