StockNews.com Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $40.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

