StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $27.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

