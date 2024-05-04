Roth Mkm Trims Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price to $180.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.24.

AMD opened at $150.60 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $151.50. The stock has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a PE ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,445,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,997,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,558 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after acquiring an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

