Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Vital Farms Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 36,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $926,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,637.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,466,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,362,532.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 260,125 shares of company stock worth $5,580,996. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

