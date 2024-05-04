Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

About Cinedigm

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.