1,300 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,300 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,165 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN traded up $12.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $222.83. 3,918,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,219,252. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.30 and a beta of 3.46.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $558,181.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,797 shares of company stock valued at $85,822,565 in the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

