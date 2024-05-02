LGT Group Foundation Sells 10,394 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,283,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,193,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,614,000 after purchasing an additional 482,023 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,388,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $334.81. The company had a trading volume of 267,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,029. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $355.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

