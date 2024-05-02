Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $280,000 Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,936 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,317,000. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after acquiring an additional 919,334 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,496,000 after buying an additional 329,045 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after buying an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $5,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.81.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 188,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $9,402,529.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 645,876 shares in the company, valued at $32,216,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,419 shares of company stock worth $18,571,413. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $43.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

