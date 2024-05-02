Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.87

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 1.87 and last traded at 1.80, with a volume of 1132979 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.20) on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other Perspective Therapeutics news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc bought 60,431,039 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.95 per share, with a total value of 57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 110,934,724.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

