Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 35565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile
Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
