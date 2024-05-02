Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.15

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 35565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $13,475,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,325,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,283,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Flow State Investments, L.P. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,591,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 95.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,399,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

