Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF) Expands By 6.8%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 419,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,482.0 days.

ASMPT stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

