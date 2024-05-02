Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD):

5/1/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/17/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $81.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Gilead Sciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/18/2024 – Gilead Sciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/4/2024 – Gilead Sciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a PE ratio of 180.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

