Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 2,227 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 654,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,572 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 431,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,279. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

