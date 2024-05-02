Nervos Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.43 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $677.04 million and approximately $74.43 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,334.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.28 or 0.00718756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.58 or 0.00136424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00043687 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00213264 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.83 or 0.00099127 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 44,755,816,062 coins and its circulating supply is 44,072,942,712 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

