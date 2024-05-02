Analyzing BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) & Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF)

BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) and Technogym (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BowFlex and Technogym’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09 Technogym N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technogym has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BowFlex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

26.0% of BowFlex shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BowFlex and Technogym, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Technogym 0 0 0 0 N/A

BowFlex currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Technogym.

Profitability

This table compares BowFlex and Technogym’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40% Technogym N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BowFlex beats Technogym on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical machines and cross trainers, rowers, workout bench, multi gym, dumbbells and kettlebells, weight training set, gym racks and benches, barbells and plates, and strength training machines. The company also offers fitness accessories, including sling trainer, wellness balls, exercise mat, floor mat, foam roller, jump rope, loop bands, power bands, elastic bands, mobility stick and ball, balance pad and dome, cones, speed ladder, medicine ball, slam ball, bike weights, plyobox, training and case kits, and bike pedals; and cable machines, free weights, workout clothes, flexibility and stretching equipment, workout gear, indoor cycling gear, multi gyms, plate loaded strength equipment, weight racks, rowing machine, stair climbers, upper body machines, and gym storage racks, as well as operates its Technogym app. The company markets its products to fitness and wellness clubs; hospitality and residential; and home and consumer segments through field and inside sales, retail, and wholesale channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cesena, Italy.

