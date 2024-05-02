CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBFV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Shares of CBFV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.11. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $113.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.54.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million. Analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CB Financial Services stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 6.32% of CB Financial Services worth $6,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

