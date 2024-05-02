GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.200-4.350 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.20-4.35 EPS.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $78.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82. GE HealthCare Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEHC. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

