Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issued By B. Riley

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Amkor Technology in a report released on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Amkor Technology has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $780,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $81,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,720 in the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

