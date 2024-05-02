North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NRT opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company also has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.